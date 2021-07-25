Mary Knippa
Mary Knippa
YOAKUM — YOAKUM: Mary Elizabeth Knippa, 78, passed away Saturday, July 24, 2021. She was born February 18, 1943 in Yoakum to Otto and Agnes (Vesely) Baros.
She was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, KJZT and was retired from Southern Butane Company as a secretary.
Survivors are her husband of 59 years, Kenneth Knippa of Yoakum; son Ron Knippa and wife Kerri of Victoria; daughter, Kay Pierce and husband Brian of Houston; three granddaughters, Bailey Butts (Remi), Kacie Knippa and Morgan Pierce; sister, Jane Williams (Donald R.) of Yoakum and brother, William O. Baros (Judy) of New Braunfels.
Preceded in death by her parents; brother, Johnny Baros.
Visitation 4 to 6 p.m., Monday, July 26, 2021 at Thiele Cooper Funeral Home with Rosary recited at 6 p.m.
Funeral Service 10 a.m., Tuesday, July 27, 2021 at Thiele Cooper Funeral Home with Rev. Matthew Huehlefeld officiating. Entombment to follow at St. Joseph Catholic Mausoleum. Memorials may be given to St. Joseph Catholic Church or Donor’s Choice.
Arrangements by Thiele Cooper Funeral Home, 361-293-5656.

Recommended For You


Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.