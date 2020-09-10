Mary L. Guerra
VICTORIA — Mary L. Guerra, of San Antonio, formerly from Bloomington, Texas, was called by our Lord on September 2nd, 2020. She was born in Goliad, Texas on May 19th, 1932 to Tomas Rubio and Juanita Gonzalez Rubio. She was preceded in death by her daughter Rachel, and sons Louis and Efrain Guerra Jr. and daughter-in-law, Norma Molina Guerra. She is survived by her husband of 69 years, Efrain Sr., sons Hector and Jerry (Cathy) Guerra, brother, Ruben Rubio (Rosario), eight grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. She was a descendant of the Canary Islander families that settled in San Antonio in 1731 and of Manuel Becerra, an early Spanish settler of La Bahia. She left school to work and provide for her family after her father was injured in a ranching accident. It was at her job at the Goliad Pharmacy where she met her future husband, Efrain Guerra from Kenedy, Texas. Leaving school early did not slow her down from being an active participant in politics and education. She made her contribution in her town by helping local residents to register and then to vote in a state wide effort to overturn the Poll Tax law. During the Johnson administration, she volunteered the entire first school year of the Bloomington Head Start Program, to ensure the program would survive until more funding was available. Her husband’s job took her and the family to Ponce, Puerto Rico where she continued to step up and volunteer. In December of 1972, the country of Nicaragua was hit by a massive earthquake. She helped with the relief effort in Ponce where she met and worked with Roberto and Vera Clemente, the organizers of the island’s campaign. She was asked, “Mary, why do you help all these people?”. And she replied, “If no one is going to help them, then I will”. One of Mom’s greatest gift was the ability to sense anguish or despair, especially in the young. Children loved her. She knew when they needed another mother, she knew when teens were having problems at home or experiencing the pain from a broken heart. She was a second Mom to the kids in our neighborhood and to many of our friends from school. It was always nice to hear “We just love your mom, we love talking to her”. We heard it as young teens and we heard it as grown men. She always made time to listen. And knowing the disparities of opportunities between men and women, she made sure her four sons would grow up knowing that girls were just as good as boys. There is a lot more to her than what is written here. To us, she will always be, Mom. She will always be loved. She will be carried to her final resting place by her sons, grandsons and great-grandsons.
A rosary will be recited on Thursday, September 10, 2020 at 12:15 PM at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church with a funeral mass to begin at 1 PM. Burial will immediately follow at Memorial Park Cemetery.
Words of comfort may be shared at www.rosewoodfuneralchapel.com.
