VICTORIA — Mary L. Mijares 79 of Victoria, Texas passed away on September 24, 2020. Mary was born February 1, 1941 to the late Francisico L. and San Juana F. Longoria. Mary is survived by her husband Victoriano whom she was happily married to for 39 years along with beloved pets Petunia her dog and Tom her cat. Mary is also survived by her daughters; Norma Schmidt (Mark) of Victoria, Texas, Teresa Houck (John) of Dacosta, Texas, Julie Marquez (Lorenzo), Angell Mijares (Brandon) also of Victoria, Texas, sons; M. Lee Perez of Houston, Texas and Mario Perez (Mary Grace) of Victoria, Texas, sisters; Cecilia L. Chacon, Angelita L. Naranjo (Sixto), Pilar L. Zamora, Mary Jane Morales (Joe) all of Victoria, Texas, 13 grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren and 2 great great-grandchildren. Mary is preceded in death by her sisters; Magdelana L. Tamez, Cayetana L. Castillo, brothers; Franscisco F. Longoria, Cecilio F. Longoria and Manuel F. Longoria. Pallbearers will be Armando Cisneros, Antonio Cisneros, Walley R. Alvarez Jr., Adam Rodriguez, Renaldo Hinojosa, and Ruben L. Rodriguez. Honorary Pallbearers will be nieces and nephews, Zamora, Castillo, Naranjo, Longoria, Rodriguez, Morales, Garcia and Mijares. Visitation will be held at Angel Lucy’s Funeral Home Tuesday, September 29, 2020 from 4-8pm. with a rosary recited at 6pm. Funeral Services will be held at Faith Family Church with continued visitation beginning at 8:30 am., with a prayer service to begin at 9am., on September 30, 2020. Burial to follow at Resurrection Cemetery.

