Mary L. Wenske
VICTORIA — Mary L. Wenske, age 91, of Victoria, Texas passed away on Wednesday, October 20, 2021.
Visitation will be held Sunday, October 24, 2021 from 5-7PM at Rosewood Funeral Chapel, with rosary to be held at 7PM. Funeral mass will be held Monday, October 25, 2021 at 10AM at Our Lady of Victory Cathedral, with interment to follow at Memory Gardens Cemetery.
Serving as pallbearers are John Austin, Judd Austin, Nicholas Austin, Nathan Austin, Craig Austin, Jr., Joey Coultas, Gage Evans, Kevin Wenske and Larry Austin, Jr. Serving as honorary pallbearers are Buddy Moreno, William Evans, Ronald Heinold and Chuck Hoskins. The carrying of the chalice will be performed by Bella and Delilah Moreno.
Mary is survived by her daughters, Susan Heinold and Rose Evans; sons, Gary Austin, Louis Austin and James Wenske; step-son, LeRoy Charles Wenske; sisters, Doris Ann Kaiser and Ruth Leissner; and 12 grandchildren and 24 great-grandchildren.
Mary was preceded in death by her 1st husband of 16 years, Merrill Judson Austin; her 2nd husband of 18 years, Leroy Otto Wenske; her daughter, Fern Austin; son, Larry Austin; father, Edward Schwabe; mother, Eva Mae McGehee Schwabe; and brother, Edward Schwabe.
Thoughts and memories may be shared at www.rosewoodfuneralchapel.com.

