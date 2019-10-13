MARY LEE ARCHER AUSTIN - Graveside services for Mary Lee Archer, age 80, will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, October 19, 2019 at Hopewell Cemetery in Lindale, TX with her son, Bill Wuensche officiating. Mary Lee will be interred next to her second husband Stan. Mary Lee passed away in Lakeway, TX on October 5, 2019. Mary Lee was born December 11, 1938 in Albuquerque, NM and soon thereafter adopted by Paul and Lorena Garrett. She grew up in Edinburg, TX, graduating from Edinburg High School. Mary Lee graduated from Texas A&M Kingsville with a degree in English. She subsequently received her Master's degree in English and taught English at Victoria College and University of Houston - Victoria Campus in Victoria, TX. She married Stanley Louis Archer on March 14, 1978 in College Station, TX. In attendance were her two sons from a previous marriage and her new stepdaughter. Mary Lee completed her doctorate in English from Texas A&M University in December 1982 and subsequently taught again at UHVC until her retirement. Mary Lee was preceded in death by her adoptive parents Paul Garrett and Lorena Garrett Hickman, her stepfather Marvin Hickman and her stepbrother Floyd Lee Hickman. Mary Lee was also preceded in death by her second husband Stanley Archer. Mary Lee is survived by sons Ronny William Wuensche (spouse Darlene) and Randy Vern Wuensche (spouse Terrie) and her stepdaughter Kerstin Archer Ehn (spouse Warren). She is also survived by five grandchildren-Jennifer Casey, Bryan McLane, Ross Wuensche, Madison Polk and Samantha Wuensche. Mary Lee leaves behind three great grandchildren as well-Chloe Bosley, Ataliya McLane and Machiavelli McLane. Finally, she is also survived by her adoptive half-sister Faye Amack (spouse Wayne). Honorary pallbearers will be her five grandchildren and long time friend of the family Mr. Malcolm Wolter.
