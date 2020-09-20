Mary Lee Webb Blanton
VICTORIA — Mary Lee Webb Blanton was born August 17, 1942 to Leo Gerald Webb and Iris Delsine Borden Webb in Galveston, TX and died Friday, September 18, 2020 in Victoria, TX following a lengthy illness. Mary spent most of her growing up years in Victoria and attending Our Lady of Victory school and Nazareth Academy, where she was very active in many clubs and sports. Mary met Jeffrey D. Blanton in 1957 and he became the one and only love of her life. Jeff and Mary married August 11,1960 in Corpus Christi, TX. Mary began her secretarial career at Sears and later worked as Jeff’s right hand in his career. After multiple secretarial jobs, Mary managed several home medical equipment companies in Victoria. Mary would tell you that her greatest roles in life were as a wife and mother. These were the things she desired most as a young girl and definitely succeeded in. Mary is survived by her sister, Linda Penland and husband, Ed; Husband Jeffrey D. Blanton; son, Daniel Wayne Blanton and wife Darlene; daughter, Kelly Leigh Meyer and daughter, Pamela Jean Lightbody and husband, Steve. She is also survived by 10 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, brother Gerald Wayne “Butch” Webb; and her great granddaughter, Jillian Faye Lightbody.
Mary’s entire family will miss her greatly but finds great joy and peace in knowing she is rejoicing in the presence of Jesus Christ, her savior, and they will see her again in the blink of an eye.
A visitation will be held on Sunday, Sep. 20, 2020 from 2-4 pm at Heaven’s Gate Funeral Home. Funeral Services will be held on Monday, Sep. 21, 2020 at 11 am at Heaven’s Gate Funeral Home with interment to immediately follow at Memory Gardens Cemetery. Donations may be made to Harbor Hospice. Services are under the direction of Heaven’s Gate Funeral Home, (412 North Main Street).
