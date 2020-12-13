Mary Lois (Holsey)
McMahan
PORT LAVACA — Mary Lois (Holsey) McMahan, 91, of Port Lavaca, Texas passed away on December 11, 2020. She was born in Port Lavaca to William Albert and Nessie Lee (Harwell) Holsey on July 24, 1929. She went to Port Lavaca High School and graduated in 1946. She married Donald Eugene McMahan on April 13, 1951 in Port Lavaca, Texas. Mary Lois worked for Calhoun County for 32 years, 30 of which she served as County Clerk. After her retirement, she continued her service to the county as secretary to Judge Howard Hartzog and was later appointed as the County’s first Elections Administrator. Once fully retired, she and Don joined an RV club and traveled across the US, but the most important part of her life was always her love for her children and family.
A loving wife, mother, and grandmother “Memaw”, Mary Lois is survived by her husband of 69 years, daughter, Donna Watson (Brady) of San Antonio, TX., daughter, Lois Rose (Mark) of Edna, TX., and son, Darrell McMahan (Casey) of Port Lavaca, TX. She was the proud grandmother of Stephanie Ferguson, Shannon Watson, Kelly Watson, Tess Gossett, and Derek McMahan, and great-grandmother of Lilly, DJ, Bennett, Leyton, Conner, and Heidi.
She is preceded in death by her parents, her sisters: Betty Jean Grantland, Joyce Opalene Hill, Barbara Neil Sturm, and brothers: Jimmie Albert Holsey, Ronal Keith Holsey, Jerry Lynn Holsey, and Stephen “Stevie” Dennis Holsey.
A private family service will be held in her honor. The family asks that memorials in her memory be made to Hospice of South Texas or a charity of your choice.
The family offers a special “Thank You” to Betty Medlin, Bianca, Michelle and the entire staff at Trinity Shores Senior Living for their loving care and kindness.
The family also wishes to extend their sincere thanks to Dr. Paul Bunnell and Dr. Robin Adams.
Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.richardsoncolonial.com.
