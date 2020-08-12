Mary Lou Hager

"I died today, August 6, 2020 at the age of 96, leaving behind a devoted daughter and son-in-law, 2 caring daughters-in-law, 7 wonderful grandchildren, 10 awesome great-grandchildren and many special friends. Now I will be with my husband of 63 years, William Herman Hager and my dear son, Dr. Mark Wayne Hager, MD, and many relatives and friends who have gone on before me. I have had a blessed life with more ups than downs. Now it is time to say goodbye. I love all of you!"
Mary Lou Long Hager was born on August 6, 1924, In Wichita Falls, TX to Alfred P. and Frankie Lillian Barnes Long. She died on her 96th birthday in Georgetown, TX. She married William Herman Hager on Jan.21, 1944. She was a homemaker until their children entered high school when she went to work in the Library of Rider High School. After moving to Ft. Worth, TX, she begin a 20-year career as a banker. She retired and some years later moved to Victoria where she has family and many dear friends.
She is survived by daughter, Linda Hager Dozier and son-in-law Don Dozier; daughter-in-law, Joyce Hager; former daughter-in-law, Rhonda Hager; grandchildren, Matt Dozier (Debra), Melissa Graner (John), Charlie Hager (Kaylyn), Kristen Castano (Daniel), Jeff Hager, Jessica Van Zant (Tim), and Brett Hager; 10 great grandchildren; many family and friends.
Visitation will be held from 3 to 5 pm, Thursday, Aug. 13 at Colonial Funeral Home, Victoria. Funeral Services will be held 10:00 am, Friday, Aug.14 at Colonial Funeral Home with the Rev. Bill Pass of Grace Community Bible Church officiating. Burial will follow at Memory Gardens Cemetery. Pall bearers will be her grandsons, Matt Dozier, Charlie Hager, Jeff Hager, Brett Hager, John Graner and Tim VanZant. Memorial gifts may be made to the charity of your choice. Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.colonialfuneralhomevictoria.com.
