Mary Lou Kocian
NEEDVILLE — Mary Lou Dedear Kocian, 74, passed away Saturday, December 18, 2021. She was born November 22, 1947 in Yoakum to Albert and Emma (Petering) Dedear.
A straight “A” student, outstanding athlete and active member in many clubs and associations, Mary Lou graduated from Yoakum High School in 1966. She married the love of her life, Jimmie Kocian, in 1969 and they enjoyed 53 years of devotion to one another.
Mary Lou retired from the TDCJ and then was able to enjoy time with her children, grandchildren, friends and family. She was called upon often because of her keen eye for decorating and organizing and her ability to make almost anybody’s vision a reality.
Survivors are her husband, Jimmie Kocian of Needville; son, Byron Kocian and wife Gabriela of Richmond; daughter, Lori (Kocian) DeWillis and husband Jeffrey of Galveston; three grandchildren, Leah and Hannah Kocian and Raelyn DeWillis; sister, Joyce Gullett and husband Charles of Lake Jackson and brother, Robert Dedear of Yoakum.
Preceded in death by her parents; brother Dennis Dedear and his wife Linda Dedear and ; sister-in-law, Gay Dedear.
Visitation 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Tuesday, December 28, 2021 at Holy Cross Lutheran Church with Funeral Service at 1 p.m. with Pastor Stephane Kalonji officiating. Burial to be held at a later date.
Memorials may be given to St. Paul Lutheran Church in Rosenberg, TX and Holy Cross Lutheran Church in Yoakum, TX.
Arrangements by Thiele Cooper Funeral Home, 361-293-5656.
