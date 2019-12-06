MARY LOU PEREZ REFUGIO - Mary Lou Perez, 77, of Refugio, died December 3, 2019 surrounded by her brothers and sisters. Mary Lou was born February 6, 1942 to Pancho and Ramona Perez in Refugio. She was preceded in death by her parents and is survived by four sisters: Rebecca Garza (Eddie), Ofelia Valle, Virginia and Amelia Perez; and four Brothers, Frank (Liz) Perez of Robstown, Joe (Elia) Perez, Jimmy and Richard Perez all from Refugio. She also had numerous nieces and nephews.Mary Lou was a lifelong parishioner of Our Lady of Refuge Catholic Church in Refugio. Mary Lou enjoyed watching movies, embroidering and family gatherings.A rosary will be recited at 7:00 pm, Friday, December 6 at Moore Funeral Home.The funeral Mass will be celebrated at Our Lady of Refuge Catholic Church at 10:00 am Saturday, December 7. Burial will follow at Mt. Calvary Cemetery.Pallbearers are: Johnathan Rosas, Timmy Rosas, Robert Garza, Dillan Garza, Nathan Garza, Fernando Perez, Raul Perez and Fernando Rodriguez, Honorary Pallbearers are: Sidney Pullin, Sr and Oscar De La Garza, Arrangements are under the direction of Moore Funeral Home in Refugio, Texas
