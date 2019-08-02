MARY LOU TORRES VICTORIA - Mary Lou Torres, 71 of Victoria passed over into eternal peace on July 31, 2019, after a lengthy illness. She was born December 28, 1947 in Beeville to the late Louis Rodriguez Moran and the late Alice Rothbauer Ramirez Moran. She was a homemaker and former Lulu's employee in Victoria for 20 years. She was a member of Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church and an original founding Troup dancer of Ballet Folklorico, Catholic Youth Organization (CYO); a graduate of Victoria High School in 1967; former Member Pan American Golf Association Ladies Auxiliary; Girl Scout leader and Brownie assistant leader; Certified Tutor of English as a Second Language (ESL) with Literacy Volunteers of America - Victoria Adult Literacy Council; volunteered with the Shield's Elementary School PTA; was an artist in acrylics and wrote poetry. Mary Lou is survived by her beloved husband of 51 years, Noe R. Torres since April 19, 1968; daughters; Vanessa Torres Valdez (Gene) of Midland, Mellissa Torres Sauseda (Jose Barrera) Victoria, son; Danny Gaitan (Kelly) of Houston, sisters; Beatrice (Bea) Figueroa (Tony) of Victoria, Theresa (Bebe) Moran-Allen (Chuck) of Austin and Patricia (Patty) Moseley (Brian) of Round Rock. Her grandchildren; Cesilie, Ryan, Cole, Jordan, Miranda, Ariel, Shelby, Kameron, Jazzmin and Kaitlin. Great grandchildren; Aliyah, Keagan, Nicoli, Kynlee, Jasper, Brooklyn and Hayden. Mary Lou was preceded in death by parents; sister; Diana M. Martin, brother; Louis R. Moran Jr., paternal grandparents; Ernesto and Natividad Moron and maternal grandparents; Charlie and Louisa Rothbauer Ramirez. She is also preceded in death by her beloved pet poodle, companion of 11 years; Tough Guy. Visitation will begin on Friday, August 2, 2019 from 5pm to 9pm with the rosary to be recited at 7pm at Angel Lucy's Funeral Home at 706 E. Crestwood Drive, Victoria, Texas. Visitation will continue Saturday, August 3, 2019 at 8:15am with a Funeral Mass to be celebrated at 9am at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church. Burial to follow at Resurrection Cemetery. Pallbearers include Ryan Valdez, Cole Sauseda, Jordan Sauseda, Danny Gaitan, Jeremy Monroe, Mark Figueroa. The family would like to express they're thanks to Dr. Jesse DeLeon, Hospice of South Texas, and Father Patino of Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church. Under the direction of Angel Lucy's Funeral Home in Victoria, Texas 361-575-3212.
