MARY LOU URBAN VICTORIA - Mary Lou Rothlisberger Urban, 87, of Victoria, Texas, passed away on July 14, 2020. She was born on April 29, 1933, in Victoria to Albert and Annie Rothlisberger. She married James Bruning Urban on September 7, 1952, and they were married 49 years. Together James and Mary Lou raised three children and established Urban's Grocery and Market, which was located on Water Street in Victoria. They later built the Windmill Country Store and Raisin Windmill Store, which is still family owned and operated. Mary Lou was a lifelong member of Trinity Lutheran Church. She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband James Bruning Urban, her sister Patricia Ann Eddy and husband Carl, and her granddaughter Leigh Marie Urban. She is survived by her children: Cindy Bittlebrun and husband Jeff, Dr. Randall Urban and wife Sue, and Juli Klinkerman and husband Mike. Her grandchildren: Jana Bittlebrun Radwanski and husband Mike, Jared Bittlebrun and wife Amber, Lauren Urban, Luke Urban, Dr. Travis Urban and wife Kelsey, Kate Klinkerman Cruickshanks and husband Brian, and John Klinkerman and wife Claire. Her great grandchildren: Catherine and Charlotte Radwanski, Evelyn Urban, Thomas Klinkerman, and Caleb, Jacob and Lydia Cruickshanks. Her nieces: Carol Eddy, Chris Eddy, and Ann Eddy Jeppesen and husband Bill and their children Amanda and Tyler. There will be a family graveside service on Saturday, July 18, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. at Memorial Park Cemetery. Honorary Pallbearers will be Jared Bittlebrun, Luke Urban, Travis Urban, John Klinkerman, Mike Radwanski, Brian Cruickshanks, and John Green. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Trinity Lutheran Church or Texas Home Health Hospice. Words of comfort may be shared with the family at colonialfuneralhomevictoria.com
