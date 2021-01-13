Mary Louise Garcia
VICTORIA — Mary Louise Garcia, 84, passed away peacefully on January 3, 2021. Mary Louise was born January 15, 1936 in Victoria to the late Maria Dolores Martinez Camacho and Santos Camacho. She was an active member of her beloved Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church and served for many years as a Lector, Eucharistic Minister and a founding member of the Catholic Daughters of America, Court Our Lady of Sorrows.
She lived her life as a dedicated nurse, which suited her kind heart and her desire to help anyone who needed her, always praying numerous rosaries for everyone she knew.
Mary Louise was the loving and caring mother of Cynthia Garcia (David) of Victoria; sister to, Mary Rosario McLemee of Terrell, Tx; Martha Camacho Aguirre of Katy, Tx, and Gilbert Camacho, of Westbrook Ill,. She was Grandmother to Lisa Salas (Hector), Stephanie Medina, (Lawrence Cortez) and Mark E. Alvarez (Kim). Great grandmother to, Sara Medina, Ashley Medina, Lauren Cortez, Ivan Salas, Isaac Salas, Zac Alvarez, Riley Alvarez, Blake Alvarez and Great-Great Grandmother to, Ava Mae. She loved each one of us with all of her heart.
She is preceded in death by her parents, sister, Alice Monroe, brothers, Tom, Santos Jr., John Camacho, and husband, Fidel Garcia.
Please join us, if you are able to. Visitation on Thursday, January 14, 2021 from 5-7 PM at Rosewood Funeral Chapel.
A rosary will be recited Friday, January 15, 2021 at 8:15 AM at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church followed by a Funeral Mass at 9 AM. Burial will immediately follow at Resurrection Cemetery.
Pallbearers are David Garcia, Mark E. Alvarez, Hector Salas, Ivan Salas, Isaac Salas, and Lawrence Cortez.
Special gratitude to Dr. Mehran Nezhad, Angelita S. Garcia, for her unending support, Bethany Senior Living staff, and Memorial Medical Center staff.
Words of comfort may be shared at www.rosewoodfuneralchapel.com.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Commented
- Letter: The silent majority is no longer silent (10)
- Letter: Our nation and US Constitution were created as a nation of laws (15)
- Victoria council to discuss how to spend child safety fee (3)
- Chaos, violence, mockery as pro-Trump mob occupies Congress (3)
- Send us your questions about the vaccine (2)
- Local elected officials, party chairs condemn chaos at US Capitol (2)
- Texas bill aims to stop churches from being shut down during disasters (1)
- 'A pinch and then it's over': Refugio hospital vaccinates 150 in first large-scale vaccine clinic (1)
- Bread Crumbs: A call to repent (1)
- Vaccine still not available for Victoria County's elderly (1)
Online Poll
Have you ever been bird hunting?
You voted:
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.