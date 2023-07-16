Mary Louise Gleinser
VICTORIA — Mary Louise Gleinser, age 88 passed away on Wednesday, July 12, 2023. Visitation will be held Tuesday, July 18, 2023 at 9AM at First English Lutheran Church, 500 N Main St, Victoria, Texas 77901, followed by a funeral service at 10AM.
She was born May 5, 1935 in Luling, Texas to the late Oma Patton Newsom and Howell Newsom. She worked at the Victoria College as a financial aid officer for many years. She was volunteer at Citizens Medical Center and an avid member of First English Lutheran Church.
She loved to sew and do crossword puzzles. She had reading glasses in every color. She had to always be dressed to the nine. It didn’t matter if it was for errands or going to church. She was a very independent and self sufficient woman. She was a kind-hearted, gentle spirit with a sassy streak. She had a sharp mind, an easy smile and quick wit. She was an avid reader, puzzle-solver, caregiver to plants, animals and people alike. She had a knack for making all of those around her feel noticed and valued. She was classy and stylish, yet demure. She was the most beautiful songbird in Christ’s holy choir. She was a loving grandmother and great-grandmother and she will be dearly missed.
Mary is survived by her daughter, Lisa Macias; granddaughters, Aimee Garcia (Niki), Melissa Garcia and Jenny Gibson (Rickey); and great-grandchildren, Leara Bierley and Rilen Gibson.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Norman Gleisner; father, Howell Newsom; mother, Oma Patton Newsom; and brothers, Joe E. Newsom and Jimmie Newsom.
The family asks that instead of sending flowers, sending plants or trees would be appreciated.
Thoughts and memories may be shared at www.rosewoodfuneralchapel.com

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.