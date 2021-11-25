Mary Louise Lyman
Mary Louise Lyman
YOAKUM — Mary Louise (Lacina) Lyman, loving wife and mother, passed away Monday, November 22, 2021 in Hallettsville, Texas. She was born on May 3, 1936 in Yoakum to John and Mary Zelma Lacina.
All her family and friends knew her as Louise. Louise graduated with Honors in 1955 from St. Joseph’s High School. She married Billy Lyman August 1, 1955 in Yoakum and they resided in Luling, Yoakum, Cuero before finally retiring in Hochheim in 1984.
Louise was a homemaker, baker, collector, avid gardener, crafter, artist, and a master seamstress. She was a member of the Heirloom Stitchers Quilt Club of Cuero. She quilted over 30 quilts throughout the years and won several ribbons at the Houston Livestock Show. Quilts will be cherished memories to the many family and friends that were fortunate enough to receive them. Louise was also a member to the Catholic Daughters at St. Michaels Church of Cuero for over 50 years.
Louise is survived by husband of 66 years, Billy Lyman of Yoakum, son Lonnie Gene Lyman of Round Rock; sister Joyce Marie (Lacina) Loewe spouse Howard of Hallettsville; numerous nephews, nieces and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her parents, brothers AJ, Glenn, and Mike Lacina.
Visitation 5 to 7 p.m., Friday, November 26, 2021 at Thiele-Cooper Funeral Home.
Funeral Services 10 a.m., Saturday, November 27, 2021 at Thiele-Cooper Funeral Home with Rev. Matthew Huehlefeld officiating. Interment immediately following at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery in Yoakum.
Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of South Texas or St. Michaels Catholic Church in Cuero.
Arrangements by Thiele-Cooper Funeral Home, 1477 Carl Ramert Dr. in Yoakum, TX 361-293-5656.

