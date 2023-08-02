Melvin Klotzman
VICTORIA — Mary Louise Sawyers, 96, passed away on July 28, 2023. Mary was born April 22, 1927, in Fort Worth to the late Huldh Write and Ambrose Peede. Mary was a member of the Victoria Quilt Guild, Victoria Art Council, and Master Gardners.
Mary is survived by her daughter, Shirley Ann Hartman McQueen (James) of Comstock; son, Henry Hartman Jr. (Linda) of Victoria; sister, Delilah Guerra of Houston; grandchildren, Richard Carpenter Jr. of Cuero, Calista Gunyon (Clay) of Ballinger; great-grandchildren, Brittnay, Hannah and 3 great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, James R. Sawyers, M.D., and sister, Geneva McEntire.
A graveside service was held Tuesday, August 1, 2023, at 10 AM at Memory Gardens Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to the American Cancer Society.
