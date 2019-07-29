MARY LOUISE SULLIVAN BAY CITY - Mary Louise "Omie" Sullivan died on July 26, 2019 at the age of 88, with her children by her side. Mary was born on July 24, 1931 in San Antonio, TX to Paul F. and Hattie Traugott. She married her high school sweetheart Edward Matthew Sullivan on October 27, 1951. Their love and dedication to each other was an inspiration to all who knew them. Mary was passionate about her family, her faith and her love for Jesus Christ. Her life radiated the love of Christ and she had an unconditional love for everyone she met. She was strong, gentle, humble and courageous. She was an active member of Holy Cross Catholic Church for 54 years, as well as a member of the Altar Society and Catholic Daughters of the Americas. Mary taught CCD for numerous years and enjoyed her time as Director of the Catholic Youth Organization. She also dedicated her time leading bible studies and prayer groups. Mary Louise was a dedicated educator in Bay City ISD for 16 years. Mary is preceded in death by her parents and husband Edward Matthew "Opie" Sullivan. She is survived by sisters Annabelle Offer and Margaret Pellek. She is also survived by her children Colleen Hicks, Eddie Sullivan and wife Debbie, Karen Wendtland and husband Walt, Teri LaBeff and husband Carlton, Mary Beth Finney and husband William, Julie Schroeder and husband Shane, Paul Sullivan and wife Doris, Susan Kieschnick and husband Bruce, Kevin Sullivan and wife Cheri, Margaret Mary Smith and husband Richard; 25 grandchildren; 36 great grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews, and friends. A rosary will be held at Holy Cross Catholic Church in Bay City, TX on Tuesday July 30, at 9:30 a.m. A funeral mass will follow at 10:00 a.m. A second service will be held in Selma, TX at Our Lady of Perpetual Help on Wednesday July 31, at 10:30 a.m. Burial following at Holy Cross Cemetery, 17501 Nacogdoches Road, San Antonio, TX 78266. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Holy Cross Catholic Church Life Teen.
