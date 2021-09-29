Mary Louise Tanner
WACO — Mary Louise Wells Fitzpatrick Tanner, 87, of Waco, Texas went to be with her Lord and Savior on September 24, 2021.
Mary was born September 7, 1934 in Bay City, Texas to Gerald Franklin Wells, Sr. and Mamie Franzen Wells of Collegeport, Texas.
Mary graduated from Palacios High School, then built her career working for Deveraux in Victoria and the VA Hospital in Marlin. Mary enjoyed buying and selling antiques and collectibles. Mary loved to read and collect many books. After retiring, Mary volunteered for Meals on Wheels in Waco, Texas.
Mary was preceded in death by her parents, her husbands, Howard Eugene Fitzpatrick (1968) of Victoria, Texas, Bill Tanner (1996) of Waco, Texas and her brother Gerald (Bub) Wells, Jr. and sister-in-law Bettye Wells of Columbus, Texas.
Mary is survived by her sons, Stephen (Debbie) Fitzpatrick of Houston, Texas; Alan (Sissy) Fitzpatrick of La Ward, Texas and sister Lynda (Buddy) Lenz of Collegeport, Texas and also Kathy Gilbert of Victoria, Texas. Grandchildren Alan Jr, Eric, Erin and Katie Fitzpatrick of Victoria, Texas and Jason Fitzpatrick of Houston, Texas. Numerous cousins, nieces and nephews
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, September 29, 2021 from 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. at Grace Memorial Chapel, 8819 US Hwy 87 North, Victoria, TX.
Graveside service will be held at Memory Gardens Cemetery, 8919 US Hwy 87 North, Victoria, TX on Thursday, September 30, 2021 at 11:00 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Heart Association, American Cancer Society, or the First Presbyterian Church of Collegeport. To leave a comforting message, or to share a fond memory, please visit www.gracefuneralhome.net.
