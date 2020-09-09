Mary Louise
Villarreal
LIBERTY — Mary Louise Villarreal, most recently of Liberty, Texas, went to be with the Lord, Monday, September 7, 2020. Family and friends will gather for visitation at Grace Funeral Home, 2401 Houston Hwy. in Victoria, Thursday, September 10th from 6:00PM to 8:00PM with a rosary to be prayed at 6:30PM. A service celebrating Mary’s life and her faith will be held at 10:00AM, Friday, September 11th at Grace Funeral Home. Burial will follow. Pallbearers will be Carlos Escobar, Aaron Torres, Nathaniel Flores, Robert Diaz III, Jonathan Escobar, and Joel Garcia. Honorary Pallbearers will be Dominic Anthony Villarreal, Serenity Ann Villarreal, and Marcus Ryan Villarreal.
Mary was born November 21,1966 in Victoria, Texas to the late Pablo and Elvira Lerma Medrano. After attending high school, Mary married the love of her life, Abel Anthony Villarreal on June 1,1984. Mary worked at Walmart for over ten years before deciding to retire to spend more time with her husband and sons. She loved her family and her fur babies more than anything and cherished having everyone over for weekend BBQ’s. She enjoyed spending her time at home watching crime shows, loved to cook for her family, and when not at home, Mary loved going on weekend get-away trips with her husband. She was a huge Buffy the Vampire and Twilight fan and was known to spend hours playing her slot machine game on her phone. Mary cooked the best fried chicken, enchiladas, and chicken fried steak. Mary was preceded in death by her parents, Pablo and Elvira Medrano and her infant sister, Mary Jane Medrano
Mary leaves to cherish her memory her loving husband of 36 years, Abel Villarreal, Sr.; her sons, Abel Anthony Villarreal, Jr. and his wife, Megan, Justin James Villarreal, and Timothy Allen Villarreal and his fiancé, Bianca Ybarra; her siblings, Paul Medrano and his wife, Toni, Peter Medrano and his wife, Mary Ann, and Jessica Lynn Medrano; and her three adoring grandchildren, Dominic Anthony Villarreal, Serenity Ann Villarreal, and Marcus Ryan Villarreal.
Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net.
Arrangements and services under the personal care of Grace Funeral Homes & Cemeteries.
