Mary Luna Raby
SEADRIFT — Mary Luna Raby went to be with the Lord September 7, 2020 at the age of 82. She was born May 1, 1938 in Bloomington, Texas to the late Felix Luna and Paula Escalante Diaz.
Visitation will be held Wednesday, September 9, 2020 from 6:00 - 8:00 pm with a rosary to be recited at 7:00 pm at Grace Funeral Chapel, 1604 W. Austin Street, Port Lavaca. A Mass of Christian burial will be held Thursday, September 10, 2020 at 10:00 am at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Bloomington. Interment to follow at Seadrift Cemetery.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers Delfino, Leonard and Jimmy Luna and sister Lily Galindo.
She is survived by her sons Lupe (Joyce) DeLeon, Manuel (Tracy) Luna and Eric Raby; brothers Johnny (Virginia) Luna, Robert (Connie) Luna, Ernest (Rosie) Luna and Raymond (Elena) Luna; sister Solia Reyes; 5 grandchildren Amelinda, Alex, and Lupe “Chuck” DeLeon and Ethan and Sophia Raby and 7 great grandchildren.
Mary was a loving mother, sister, grandmother and great grandmother. At a young age, Mary stepped into the role of caretaker to her brothers and sister, embracing her place in each of their lives. She lived most of her life in Seadrift at her favorite place, Raby Road.
Mary was a homemaker with a servant’s heart who served many in her community. Mary was a lot of spunk and spit fire who loved a good laugh even at her own expense. She loved the art of music and dancing, often listening to The Hometown Boys.
Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net.
Arrangements and services under the personal care of Grace Funeral Homes & Cemeteries.
