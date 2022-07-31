Mary M. (Rippamonti) Hood
INEZ — Mary M. (Rippamonti) Hood, age 90, passed away on Tuesday, July 26, 2022. Visitation is scheduled for Monday, August 1, 2022 from 5-7pm at Rosewood Funeral Chapel, with the Rosary beginning at 7pm. A funeral mass will be held Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at 10am at St Mary’s Catholic Church. Burial will be at Wood High Cemetery.
Mary was born January 18, 1932 to the late Josephine (Bianchi) and Joe Rippamonti. She married George Hood on February 12, 1952 and they spent 52 years together.
She sincerely enjoyed her career at William Wood and Dudley Elementary Schools as a physical education aide for about twenty years. She saw many of her former students throughout the years, and it just made her day when one of them would say, “Aren’t you Mrs. Hood who taught PE?
She also enjoyed crafting Christmas stockings for all of her grandchildren and great grandchildren.
A devoted wife, loving mother and caring grandmother/great grandmother, Mary loved spending time with family and friends and keeping up-to-date with everyone.
She is survived by her son, George Hood, Jr. (Melanie); daughters, Susan Prukop (Craig), Rhonda Leita (Jerry) and Myra Feuerbacher (Kirk) and her brother, Sam Rippamonti. Her eleven grandchildren are: Brandi Rung (Tommy), Wayne Leita, Jacob Prukop (Michelle), John Leita (Meghan), Hunter Hood (Kaysi), Michael Leita (Britnie), Emily Hillyer, James Hood, Trapper Feuerbacher, Amry Feuerbacher and Levi Feuerbacher. She was also blessed with 13 great-grandchildren.
Preceding her in death were her husband, George Hood, Sr.; father and mother, Joe and Josephine (Bianchi) Rippamonti; and sisters, Theresa Strempel, Marcella Jaschke and Patricia Orsak.
If desired, memorial donations can be made to St. Mary’s Catholic Church, PO Box 2448, Victoria, TX 77902 or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, PO Box 50, Memphis, TN 38101-9929.
Memories may be shared at www.rosewoodfuneralchapel.com.
