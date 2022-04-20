Mary M. Saenz
VICTORIA — Mary M. Saenz, age 79, of Victoria Texas, passed away peacefully on Friday, April 15, 2022. She was born October 30, 1942, in Alice, Texas to the late Refugia and Librado Muñoz. She and Samuel Saenz were married for 58 years during which time she was a proud military wife and devoted mother. Among the places they lived were San Francisco, California during the 1960s and Newport, Rhode Island in the 1970s. Mary worked in the banking industry for 25 years and belonged to many religious, professional and charitable organizations, which brought her much joy.
Left to cherish her memory are her husband Samuel, son Samuel Jr. (Kim), daughters Sonya Delgado (Bob) and Sandra Chapa (Gary), along with her beloved grandchildren Robby Delgado, Lilly Chapa, Sam Saenz III, Lucas Chapa.
Mary is also survived by one sister, Hilda Acuña and preceded in death by her parents and siblings Pablo Muñoz, Mauricia Garza and Consuelo Rodriguez.
Visitation will begin Friday, April 22, 2022, at 1pm at Our Lady of Victory Cathedral with a Rosary to be recited at 1:15 PM. A Funeral mass will then be celebrated at 2:00 PM. A private burial will be held at a later date.
Services are under the care and direction of Angel Lucy’s Funeral Home 361 575-3212.
