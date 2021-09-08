mary maebeth linney
WOODSBORO — Mary Maebeth Linney, 63, of Woodsboro Texas, passed away September 4th, 2021. Mary Maebeth Linney was born on August 8th , 1958 to Ottis and Mary Elizabeth Gold. She is survived by her Husband, Frank Linney; a brother, Rocky Gold of Refugio; two daughters, Sarah Niemann (Chris) of Woodsboro, Ellie Linney of Woodsboro; sisters Janie (Brad) Murphey and Cody (Arlen) Walker both of Refugio; two grandchildren, Trevor Niemann and Layton Niemann of Woodsboro; and multiple nieces and nephews. Funeral Services are as follows- Visitation on Wednesday September 8th, 6-8 P.M at Moore Funeral Home; Funeral on Thursday September 9th, 10 A.M at Moore Funeral Home. Graveside service following at La Rosa Cemetery. Pallbearers are Trevor Niemann, Layton Niemann, Justin Walker, James Parker, Morgan Murphey, Garrett Murphy. Honorary Pallbearer is Casey Borden.
Services under the direction of Moore Funeral Home, Refugio Texas, 361-526-4334.
