MARY A. MALCIK GANADO - Mary A. Malcik, 94, of Ganado, passed from this earth on Monday, June 22, 2020, she was born on August 6, 1925 to Frank and Vlasta Stavinoha Kaspar. Mary was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother and friend to all. She was a homemaker, she also worked at Ganado Medical Clinic, and retired from the City of Ganado Water Department. Mary is survived by her daughters; Donna Atzenhoffer (Billy) of Edna, LaWanda Buttner of Galveston, grandchildren; Melanie Boyer (Wes) of Pearland, Gretchen Cuellar (Mark) of Angleton, Great-Grandchildren; Zachary Boyer, Natalie Hinze and Melinda Atzenhoffer, sister; Rose Marie Strnadel, and numerous nieces and nephews. Mary is preceded in death by her parents, husband; Dan Malcik, Brother; Paul Kaspar, sisters; Lucille Kaspar Kohrt and Elizabeth Kaspar Hermann. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to Hospice of South Texas or your charity of choice. There will be a visitation on Thursday, June 25, 2020 from 1:pm to 2:pm with Rosary being recited at 1:30 pm, followed by a Funeral Mass at 2:00 pm at Assumption Catholic Church with Father Kirby Hlavaty officiating, interment will follow at Assumption Catholic Cemetery. Services have been entrusted to Russell Todish of Ganado Funeral Home, 800 S. Third St. Ganado, TX 77962, 361-771-2120.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Commented
- 'We want a symbol of unity': Residents to request Confederate monument's removal (12)
- Guest column: We say a lot by what we honor (7)
- Victoria County commissioners ax forensic audit (7)
- After Black Lives Matter protest, what's next for Victoria? (6)
- Letter: Removing statue serves as weapon in culture war (6)
- Letter: Protect our history from those wishing to destroy it (6)
- Guest column: Look through another's eyes for better understanding (6)
- Letter: Radical leftists are hijacking a man's unjust death (6)
- Victoria County considers axing forensic audit (7)
- Letter: Regarding the monument, save, don't cave (5)
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.