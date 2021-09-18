Mary Margaret Barrientes
Mary Margaret
Barrientes
VICTORIA — Mary Margaret Barrientes, 57, passed away September 13, 2021. She was born in Victoria, TX to Felix Barrientes, Sr. and Mary Zamora on November 29, 1963 .
Visitation will be held Sunday, September 19, 2021 from 6:00 - 8:00 pm with a rosary to be recited at 7:00 pm at Grace Funeral Home, 2401 Houston Highway, Victoria. Funeral Service will be at 1:00 pm on Monday, September 20, 2021 at Grace Funeral Home with burial to follow at Noble San Jose Cemetery, Fannin, Texas.
Honoring her as pallbearers are Roman Emiliano, III, Bud Mendez, James Mendez, Allen Dale Martinez, Luciano Barrientes, Jr., and Nic Solis.
Honorary pallbearers are Monica Mendez, Ashley Torres, Sabrina Emiliano, Nevaeda Munoz, Ethan Taylor, Jaxon Holm, Analeigh Emiliano, Axle Ruddick and Adriel Mendez.
Mary is preceded in death by nephew John Michael Torres, II. She is survived by her parents, sisters Norma Mendez (Santos) and Elsa Cuellar (Gino); brothers Felix Barrientes, Jr. (Angie) and Luciano Barrientes, Sr. (Erminia); 6 nieces, 4 nephews, 7 great nieces, and 8 great nephews.
Mary loved and cherished her family dearly and also loved being an RN for Angmar Medical Holdings for 17 years.
Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net.
Arrangements and services under the personal care of Grace Funeral Homes & Cemeteries.

