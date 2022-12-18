Mary “Martha” Martin Billstein
VICTORIA — Mary “Martha” Martin Billstein, 89, passed away Sunday, December 11, 2022 in Victoria. She was born in Victoria County to the late Tomas Jefferson Martin and Mary Katherine Martin Ball on March 10, 1933.
Martha attended Patti Welder High School and married Lloyd L. “Billy” Billstein upon graduating. They were married for 63 years until his passing in 2014 and were the parents of 4 children, Bruce, Brian, Brenda and Brent.
She was a loving and caring daughter, sister, wife, mother, aunt, grandmother and great-grandmother cherished by her family and many friends.
During her children’s educational years, Martha served in numerous organizations such as the March of Dimes, as a den mother for Boy Scouts of America and in leadership positions for the Juan Linn P.T.O. She also volunteered as a Sunday School teacher and Luther League sponsor for Trinity Ev. Lutheran Church as well as on the church altar guild. Martha worked at Detar Hospital as a clerk during the 60’s and then for Victoria Independent School District for over 29 years. She began at Mitchell Elem. School as a library aide, then in the central office at Victoria High School, eventually becoming the secretary to Principal B.F. Erskine and several ensuing principals.
While at VISD, she was awarded Employee of the Year. During later years, she was a member of Trinity Ev. Lutheran Church Ruth Circle, the Victoria Business Women’s Organization of Texas and the Victoria Retired Teachers Association. Martha was admired for her cooking, baking and sewing skills. She was also adept at embroidering kitchen towels and pillowcases. She loved to travel and managed to visit numerous states during summer vacations. Her greatest joy, however, was her grandchildren and great grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Billy, in-laws, Fred L. and Dorothy Billstein, brothers and sisters-in-laws Tom (Evelyn) and Keith (Nita) Martin, brother Donald Martin, sister Joyce Brannan and grandson Daniel Billstein.
She is survived by sons Bruce, Brian and Brent (Lyn) Billstein and daughter Brenda (David) Ballard, sister-in-law Faye Martin, eight grandchildren, eighteen great-grandchildren and numerous loving family members and dear friends.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, December 20th from 10-11am. followed by the Funeral Service at 11am at Rosewood Funeral Chapel. Interment will immediately follow at Ferrer Cemetery. Officiating will be Pastor Ildiko Rigney of Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church.
Pallbearers are Solon Neely, David Ballard II, Danny Ballard, Jesse Riddle, Zachary Taylor, Matt Jones, Braysha Billstein and Austin Martin. Honorary pallbearers are Elrees “brother” Porche and Darrell Martin.
The family extends appreciation to Retama Manor South and Hospice of South Texas, as well as Dr. Van Metre and Dr. Meyer.
In lieu of flowers, please send memorials to Hospice of South Texas; Trinity Ev. Lutheran Church, Shriners Hospitals for Children or donors choice.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
Articles
- Boy on bike seriously injured by 'blue truck' in Victoria
- Man injured in Victoria County stove explosion
- Victoria home dazzles community with holiday lights show
- Freeland to replace Bill as Louise AD/head football coach
- Blotter: Victoria man arrested on child sexual assault charge
- Refugio pays for mistakes in championship loss to Hawley
- Marriage licenses
- Internet providers plan to boost broadband access in Victoria
- Victoria East head football coach Gonzalez set to retire
- Rye grass seeds can help rebuild lawn
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.