Mary Martinez Cuellar
VICTORIA — Mary Martinez Cuellar, age 52 of Victoria passed away Monday December 19,2022.
She was born August 23,1970 in Victoria to the late Raymond Martinez and Rafaela Vasquez.
She is survived by her husband John Cuellar, Daughters, Marisa Cardenas(Jared),of Fort Worth Tx, Mariah Cantu of Victoria. Sons, Marcus Rendon (Nachieli) and Max Cuellar both of Victoria, Sisters, Olivia Rodriguez (Rogelio) of Victoria and Mary Reyes of Corpus Christi, Brothers, Antonio Martinez (Pauline) of Austin Tx.
Mary enjoyed singing her Tejano songs while cooking the very best Mexican food; she was skilled in woodwork as well as had an amazing green thumb. In her spare time, Mary often would be outside attending to her plants and flowers, and she loved taking care of all her cats. In her presence, it was hard not to constantly laugh with the things she’d tell you. She will be greatly missed.
Public Visitation will begin Monday December 26,2022 at 5pm -8pm with a Holy Rosary to begin at 6:00pm.
Visitation will resume Tuesday December 27,2022 at 12:15pm with a Funeral Mass to begin at 1:00pm at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church. Burial to follow at Resurrection Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Marcus Rendon, Eric Santillan, Jared Cardenas, Evan Cantu, Elijah Gutierrez, and Raymond Reyes. Honorary Pallbearers, John Cuellar.
Under the care of Angel Lucy’s Funeral Home 361-575-3212
