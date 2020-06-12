MARY D. MONTALVO WOODSBORO - Mary D. Montalvo, 77 , passed away June 7, 2020. She was born August 12, 1942 in Kerrville, Texas to the late Jose and Maria DeLaPaz. She is survived by her husband John A. Montalvo of Woodsboro; sons Adalbert Montalvo of Texarkana and John Dion Montalvo of Philadelphia, PA; daughters Miranda Montalvo of Refugio; brothers Anthonio DeLaPaz of Corpus Christi; George DeLaPaz of San Antonio, Chris DeLaPaz of Indiana; sisters Magdelina of Refugio and Alicia of San Antonio; 7 grandchildren and 6 great- grandchildren. Rosary will be recited Friday, June 12, 2020 Moore Funeral Home Chapel at 7pm. Mass to be held Saturday, June 13, 2020 St. Therese Catholic Church at 10am Burial to follow at St. Bernard Cemetery.

