Mary Nava Boehm
VICTORIA — Mary Nava Boehm, age 66, passed away Monday, January 16th, 2023. She was born on January 6, 1957 in Victoria, Texas to Beatrice De La Garza and the late Clem Nava Jr.
Mary worked at Walmart in Victoria for 36 years before retiring. She enjoyed fishing, games and spending time with family & friends. Especially her two granddaughters.
Mary is proceeded in death by her father.
Survived by her husband, William Boehm and her 2 sons, William (Priscilla) Boehm II and Brandon (Carolina) Boehm. Her 2 granddaughters, Savannah and Brooke Boehm. Her mother, Beatrice Nava, sister, Ida Nava and brothers, Clem Nava, Bill Nava, James Nava and John Nava.
Visitation will be on Monday, January 23rd, 2023, from 5 to 8 PM with a Holy Rosary to be recited at 6 PM at Angel Lucy’s Funeral Home in Victoria. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 9 AM on Tuesday, January 24th, 2023 at Our Lady of Sorrows. Burial to follow at Resurrection Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be William Nava, Michael Nava, Jon Boehm, Jacob, Munoz, Renee Valdez, and Robert Partida III.
Honorary pallbearers will be Mark Nava, Alan Martinez, River Valdez, Jeremy Boehm, Jimmy Barnett and Noel Guzman.
Under the care of Angel Lucy’s Funeral Home Victoria, 361-575-3212 .
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.