Mary Nell Schwarz
VICTORIA — Mary Nell Brown Schwarz, 79, of Victoria passed away on Sunday, September 26, 2021. She was born in Kingsville, Texas to the late Judge Bolar A. Brown and Georganna True Brown on June 20, 1942.
In addition to her parents, Mary Nell is preceded in death by her sisters Doris Ann Edwards and Vonnabeth Darr, and her brothers Richard T. Brown and Bolar A. Brown, Jr. She is survived by her son, Rico Schwarz of New York, NY, her sister-in-law, Marlene Brown of Seabrook, TX, and numerous beloved nieces, nephews, and cousins.
She received her degree in Medical Technology from Hermann Hospital in Houston, Texas. She enjoyed a fulfilling career as the Head of Chemistry for Citizens Medical Center Lab and worked there for more than 30 years. Her colleagues remember her as fiercely intelligent with a commanding presence.
Mary Nell was the true definition of a proud sixth-generation Texan. She loved her Dallas Cowboys, Texas A&M University, and her deep Texas heritage.
Mary Nell adored spending time with her extended family. Traveling with friends was one of her greatest joys. She enjoyed the outdoors, whether sitting on a friend’s deck watching wildlife, out exploring nature across the country, or at the beach which was her happy place. She loved to dance and was the life of the party wherever she went. Mary Nell was known for her irrepressible sense of humor and wit. She left a lasting impression on everyone she met. She will be missed.
At her request, a private Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Texas Land Conservancy, Wounded Warrior Project, or Citizens Medical Foundation.
