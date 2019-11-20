MARY O. HERNANDEZ VICTORIA - Mary O. Hernandez, 92, of Victoria, Texas, was called Home on Monday, November 18, 2019. She was born on October 21, 1927 to the late Aniceto Olivares and Frances Zepeda Poulos in Victoria, TX. She is survived by daughters: Virginia Ramirez (Alfred) of Victoria, TX, Gloria Nava (Bill) of Round Rock, TX, and Christella Alvarez (Nick) of Victoria, TX, her son, Daniel Hernandez of Victoria, TX, sisters: Patsy Pena (Matt) and Genoveva Flores (Aurelio), brothers: Johnny Olivares (Mary) and Domingo Olivares (Sally), nine grandchildren, and 25 great-grandchildren. Mary was a faithful Catholic whose happiest moments were spent at home with family, proudly attending various events her grandchildren or great-grandchildren participated in, and sewing special keepsakes for loved ones. She enjoyed the feel of a rolling pin in her hands while making tortillas and made every meal, especially tamales, with love. Her daily dose of television included "Days of our Lives" and "Wheel of Fortune". She dedicated 13 years of her life to working for Walmart and enjoyed playing Bingo with family and friends. Regardless, her family won the biggest jackpot because she will always be a part of their lives. She is preceded in death by husband, Paul C. Hernandez, whom she was happily married to for 45 years, and siblings whom she loved very much. Visitation will begin at Angel Lucy's Funeral Home Thursday, November 21, 2019 at 9AM, followed by a Rosary at 10AM. Visitation will resume at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church at 12:15PM, with a Funeral Mass to be celebrated at 1PM with Bishop Emeritus David E. Fellhauer and Bishop Brendan Cahill, concluded with the Rite of Christian Burial at Resurrection Cemetery. Pallbearers: Bill Nava, Jim Ballard, William Nava, Evan Hadaway, Anthony Ramirez, and Eliot McKay. Under the direction of Angel Lucy's Funeral Home in Victoria, TX, 361-575-3212.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
Commented
- Letter: You won't miss freedom until you lose it (9)
- From the Advocate Editorial Board: Let's keep weapons out of classrooms (3)
- Victoria sheriff wants answers about how Harvey recovery money spent (2)
- Editorial from The Wall Street Journal: Wealth tax did not work well in Europe (2)
- Guest column: Government at all levels (2)
- County officials plan ‘stringent’ game room ordinance (1)
- Texas A&M researchers to study opioid use in the Crossroads (1)
- Letter: Refugio High School fight song needs to be changed (1)
- Document: Victoria police initially thought deadly self-defense shooting was murder (1)
- Letter: Suddenlink needs some competition (1)
Upcoming Events
-
Nov 20
-
Nov 20
-
Nov 20
-
Nov 20
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.