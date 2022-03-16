Mary O. Reyna
VICTORIA — Mary O. Reyna, age 100, of Victoria, Texas passed away Monday, March 07, 2022. Mary was born July 26, 1921 in Victoria, Texas to the late Edwardo Osuna and Sofia Lopez Osuna. She is survived by daughter Dr. Sylvia M. Ramos (Don) of Naperville, IL and son Joseph E. Reyna (Araceli) of Rockport Texas, and grandchildren Dr. E.J. Ramos (Rosa) of Victoria, R.T. Ramos (Doris) of Houston, Esmeralda Reyna of Houston, Vanessa Reyna-Hamlyn (Stan) of Victoria, Laura Y. Reyna of Fort Worth, Shelly Reyna of Austin, 10 great-grandchildren, sister Mary Louise Hernandez of Victoria. She is preceded in death by her parents, husband Joe P. Reyna, infant son Joe Reyna, son Michael A. Reyna, grandson Michael A. Reyna Jr., brothers, Edward Osuna, Nicholas Osuna, sisters Herminia Osuna, Herlinda Osuna, Francis Osuna Covarrubio, Mable Osuna Soto. Mary, along with her husband Joe, was a founding member of CWV St. John Post 1269. She served in various offices of the Lady Auxillary. She also was a member of Our Lady of Sorrows Alter Society and women’s softball team (Short Stop). Known for her community volunteer work, she was active in the St. Joseph’s Mothers Club, the Nazareth Academy Drum and Bugle Corp Mother’s Club and Catholic War Veterans Auxiliary. Mary Pride herself in working as a salesperson at M.O Simons and 36 years at J.C. Penney where she retired from. Visitation will begin Thursday, March 17, 2022 from 5 - 8pm with a Rosary to be recited at 6pm at Angel Lucy’s Funeral Home in Victoria. (Due to construction on Crestwood Dr, please enter in at the intersection of Navarro St. and Crestwood Dr.) Visitation will resume Friday, March 18, 2022 at 8:15am with a Funeral Mass to be celebrated at 9am at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church. Burial to follow at Memorial Park Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Robert Reyna, Phillip Reyna, Stan Hamlyn, Tommy Hernandez, Pat Reyna, and Betito Ramos. Honorary Pallbearers will be Silas Joseph Dolph, Lorenzo Ramos, Tom Ramos, and Lucas Ramos.
Under the direction of Angel Lucy’s Funeral Home in Victoria, 361-575-3212.
