Mary Perez Mendez
PORT LAVACA — Mary Perez Mendez, 87, of Port Lavaca, passed away on Sunday, March 27, 2022 in Port Lavaca. She was born in Port Lavaca, Texas to the late Placedo Perez and Conception Farias Velasquez on December 25, 1934. She worked as a retail associate for Perry’s Inc. for many years, and was a member of Our Lady of the Gulf Catholic Church.
In addition to her parents, Mary is preceded in death by sisters; Celia Hernandez, Pauline Perez Rodriguez, Knieves Perez, Susie Martinez, Guadalupe Rodriguez, Mary Helen Rodriguez, and Margarita Hinojosa, and brother; Fidel Juan Perez.
Mary is survived by her husband; Manuel T. Mendez, daughter; Diane Mendez Romo (Patrick L. Romo), sons; Charles Mendez (Paula T. Mendez), and Robert Rene Mendez, sister; Mary Lou Lopez, nine grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, numerous nieces and nephews, great nieces and great nephews, all of whom will cherish her memory.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, March 30, 2022 from 5-7 p.m. immediately followed by rosary at 7 p.m., all at Richardson-Colonial Funeral Home. Mass of Christian Burial will be on Thursday, March 31, 2022 at 10:30 a.m. at Our Lady of the Gulf Catholic Church, with interment immediately following at Greenlawn Gardens Cemetery.
Honoring her by serving as pallbearers will be Patrick L. Romo, Jared Ian Mendez, Johnny Perez, Eutiquio Perez, Jr., Ruben Hinojosa, and James Rendon. Honorary pallbearers are Paula Mendez, Patrick Romo, Jr., David Ramirez, Beatrice Rodriguez, and Mary Ester Gaitan
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Our Lady of the Gulf Catholic Church.
The family of Mary Perez Mendez wishes to extend their sincere thanks to all of her caregivers, Calhoun County Home Health, New Century Hospice, Home Instead, and the staff at Memorial Medical Center, for all the wonderful loving care that was extended.
Words of comfort, healing and fond memories may be shared with the family at www.richardsoncolonial.com.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Commented
- Manufactured outrage (11)
- RISE and Shine: Diversity conference set for April (10)
- Beto (29)
- Guest column: Communication Corner: A question of identity (8)
- Updated: Victoria criminal justice advocate lied in court about credentials, court documents say (3)
- Goliad parents say school district failing to address racist bullying (3)
- Advocate's new editor will focus on local, local, local (3)
- Eloy Barraza (2)
- Frank Q. Ortiz (2)
- Guest column: Ex Post Beto (1)
- Commissioners court to discuss replacing mobile radios throughout county (1)
- Texas GOP’s ‘Papers Please’ approach to protecting oil and gas (1)
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.