Mary Rachel Niemann
GOLIAD — Mary Rachel Niemann was born in Goliad, Texas on February 13, 1952, to Roberto B. Martinez and Virginia Garza. On August 28, 2021, Rachel was called home by our heavenly father. We are certain she is dancing with her mother & father, and other family we have lost along the way.
Rachel had an unyielding, unshakeable faith in God, and devoted her life to helping others. She was a mother, wife, sister, daughter, and grandmother. She was light, and the world will always be a little dimmer without her in it.
She is survived by her husband, Emil “Bubba” Niemann; brothers, Gilbert and Robert “Bobby” Martinez; children, John Robert and Jason Gutierrez, Jamie Herrmann, and Preston Niemann; grandchildren, Kristin, Jason M., Faith, and Erika Gutierrez, and Autumn and Audrey Niemann.
In honor of Rachel, friends, family and loved ones may come by Grace Funeral Home Chapel, Goliad, to sign the Register Book on Friday, September 10, 2021, from 12:00 noon to 5:00 p.m.
Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net. Arrangements and services under the personal care of Grace Funeral Homes and cemeteries.
