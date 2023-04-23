Mary Ragsdale Hornish
VICTORIA — Our Mom, Mary Ragsdale Hornish, 82, passed away in her Victoria home surrounded by her daughters on April 11, 2023. Her family and friends are all deeply saddened by her death.
Mary was born on February 19, 1941, in Dallas, TX to Thomas Henry and Dorothy Smith Ragsdale. Growing up in Oak Cliff area, she graduated from Adamson High School and later Rice University in Houston, TX, receiving her degree in Architecture.
During her time in college, Mary met fellow student, Dale Martin Hornish, who on their first date told her “I’m going to marry you someday” (She freaked!) But lo and behold they did marry and had 4 girls (Eve, Lee, Jo and Jill). Sadly, Eve passed away at the age of 8 months from SIDS. While Dale attended medical school in Galveston, Mary worked as an architect in a local firm while renovating their old Galveston home and raising 3 lively girls.
In 1975, after completing his residency, the family moved to Victoria, Texas where Dale became partner in a Victoria Pathology group at DeTar Hospital and Mary continued architecture work, building the Victorian family home in Mission Valley.
Following the death of her husband in 1988, Mary kept herself busy being actively involved in numerous organizations including: The Victoria and Cuero Quilt Guilds, Victoria Art League, CASA, American Cancer Society, and Cultural Council of Victoria (“Fabric of our Cultures” exhibit organizer) and more.
Mary had a passion for all things ART; painting, quilting, sewing, always having multiple projects going at any given time, truly talented. She loved bird watching and traveling to High Island in spring with friends in search of exotic birds migrating from across the Gulf of Mexico. Mary enjoyed gardening, skiing, scuba diving, and most of all traveling. From eating at Jules Verne at the Eiffel Tower, passing through the Panama Canal, enjoying gelato in Florence, to fishing for piranha in the Amazon, she experienced and loved it all!
She was known for her quick wit, infectious smile, and fierce determination to master anything new and for her generosity of time and donations to multiple deserving organizations. She cherished her grandchildren, loved spending time with them, taking trips together and sharing her wisdom and many fun stories with them. Encouraged and supported all her family to pursue education, arts and travel!
Mary spent her last years in the comfort of her home, enjoying her daughters’ company, good cooking, family visits and her fluffy kitty companions. She especially enjoyed sitting out on patio, and watching her favorite programs - MASH, All Creatures Great and Small (PBS) and anything with Sir David Attenborough!
Mary was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Dale and her daughter, Eve.
She is survived by daughters, Lee Hornish Medina (R.A.), Jo Hornish and Jill Hornish Cooley; brother, James William Ragsdale (Manouche); sister, Joan Ragsdale Horn (Joe); grandchildren, Sarah Dale Medina, Kellie Jo Medina, Toby Jacob Cooley (Ashley), Cleat James Cooley (Nicki) and Kyle Denton Cooley; great-grandchildren, Tealy Jayde Cooley, Ryker Gage Cooley, Gunner Jameson Cooley, Jax Cooper Cooley and Rylie Rae Cooley; nephews, David Robert Ragsdale (Priscilla) and Alan Wade Horn (Brittany); niece, Rachelle Horn Acker (Paul); and sisters-in-law, Robyn Hornish Buciak (Jim) and Shari Hornish Wallace (Toby).
To honor her wishes, we will not be having a formal service, rather please celebrate Mom’s memory as you wish.
If desired, donations may be sent in her name to Hospice of South Texas, Alzheimer’s Association and PBS Austin.
