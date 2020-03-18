MARY RUIZ FORT WORTH, FORMERLY OF VICTORIA - Mary Ruiz went to be with the Lord March 14, 2020 at the age of 75. She was born November 23, 1944 in Victoria, Texas to the late Melton R. and Esther Molina. Visitation will be held Thursday, March 19, 2020 from 5:00 - 8:00 pm with a prayer service at 7:00 pm and funeral service at 1:00 pm on Friday, March 20, 2020 at Jerusalem Family Praise Center, 208 N. Ben Wilson Street, Victoria. Interment to follow at Memorial Park Cemetery. Honoring her as pallbearers will be Lucas Hunt, Jeremiah O'Choa, Joshua Cerda, Tommy Phillips, Abraham Ruiz, Timothy Escobedo, Noah Ruiz and Aidan Hunt. Honorary pallbearers are her great grandsons. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband Lorenzo Ruiz; sisters Lydia Robles, Sylvia Martinez, Paulita Garcia, Lupita Hernandez, and Oralia Flores; and grandson Timothy Scott Hunt. Mary is survived by her children Dolorez (Tim) Larkin, Nancy Hunt and companion Dan, John Moses Ruiz and companion Connie, Joel (Melinda) Ruiz, Ruth Cardenas and companion James and Rachel Ruiz; sisters Lori Jacobs, Ophelia Diaz and JoAnn (Tony) Montelongo; brother Melton R. Molina, Jr.; 14 grandchildren; 18 great grandchildren and 2 great great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. Nena was a loving mother, grandmother, and sister. She was a great cook, known for her turkey and dressing and loved to play cards with her grandchildren. She was very active in her church including Women's ministries at JFPC. Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net. Arrangements and services under the personal care of Grace Funeral Homes & Cemeteries.
