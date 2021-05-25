Mary Scott Stockton
VICTORIA — Mary Scott Stockton, 85 of Victoria, went to be with her Lord and Savior, Sunday, May 23, 2021. Family and friends will gather for visitation, Wednesday, May 26th, from 5:30PM to 7:30PM at Grace Memorial Chapel at Memory Gardens, 8819 US Hwy 87N in Victoria. A service celebrating Mary’s life and her faith will be held at 1:00PM on Thursday, May 27th at Grace Memorial Chapel at Memory Gardens, with Pastor Gary Garrison officiating. Burial will follow at Memory Gardens Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Stuart Fryer, David Guillot, Gerald Belk, Carl Hopkins, Anthony Mature and Wes Westmoreland.
Mary Scott Stockton was born February 26, 1936 to Andrew Allen Scott and Gladys Brantley Scott in Victoria, Texas. Mary graduated from Patti Welder High School in 1955. She met and dated Marshall Stockton in high school, and they were married September 3, 1956. They were married 64 years when she died.
Mary and Marshall loved to travel with their RV and have been to every state except Hawaii. They also traveled extensively overseas. They have camped and hosted at Garner State Park since 1958 spending the month of May and September every year.
Mary and Marshall both loved music. Their son Wade Stockton was a talented musician and enjoyed playing the fiddle. Mary and Marshall started taking him to contests in 1974 and have stayed involved in fiddle music ever since. When Wade was learning, they once took him to 42 contests in a single year! Mary and Marshall were inducted in the Texas State Fiddle Frolics Hall of Honor in 2010, and Wade was inducted in the Texas State Fiddle Frolics Hall of Fame in 2013.
Mary was an avid hunter and would go to the deer lease a week before hunting season started. She would stay the whole season thru the end of January, coming home only a day for Thanksgiving and three days for Christmas. She loved telling her hunting stories and often shared a picture of her with a 300-lb trophy hog.
Mary was of Italian decent and always enjoyed telling anyone who would listen that her grandmother’s name was “Lillie Minnie Alvenia Antonellia Brantley”.
Mary was preceded in death by both of her parents and only child, Wade Stockton.
Mary is survived by her husband, Marshall Stockton and two grandchildren, Cody Stockton and Randi Stockton. She also leaves a daughter-in-law Melinda Stockton and God-daughter Sandra Lewis Guillot and husband David Guillot.
The family would like to thank Nancy Rosas and all her caregivers at Independent Caregiver, Victoria, TX, along with the nurses at Crown Hospice, and Dr. John McNeill.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to be made to Crown Hospice, 1101 Salem Rd #A, Victoria, TX 77904, or donor’s choice.
Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net.
Arrangements and services under the personal care of Grace Funeral Homes & Cemeteries.
