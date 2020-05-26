MARY KAY SEGER WAELDER - Mary Kay Bouldin Seger, of Waelder, a loving wife, mother, and grandmother passed away Friday, May 22nd at the age of 67, with her family by her side. She was born January 15, 1953 to the late William Bowers Bouldin and Dorothy Elaine Bouldin in Victoria, Texas Memorial services will be held 3 p.m. Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at Seydler-Hill Funeral Home. Due to Covid-19, CDC guidelines will be followed for the safety of everyone. Social distancing and facial covering will be required. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Seydler-Hill Funeral Home. The service will be livestreamed, log-in link can be found by visiting our website seydlerhillfuneralhome.com
