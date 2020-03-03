MARY ANN SIMMONS CUERO - Mary Ann Simmons, 62, of Cuero passed away Sunday, February 23, 2020. She was born October 31, 1957, in Cuero to the late Santiago and Guadalupe Guzman. She married David Randall Simmons on June 6, 1997 in Webster. Mary Ann worked in Houston, Pasadena and Clear Lake as an LVN for 35 years. She was a member of First Baptist Church in Cuero. She is survived by her daughter, Cassandra G. Ybarra of Spring; sons, Benjamin J. Guzman of Whiting, IA and Randall R. Guzman of Cuero; sisters, Patricia Villa of Cuero, Elizabeth Guzman of Cuero, Martha Frederick of Leander, brother, Santiago "Jim" Guzman of South Houston; grandchildren, Anthony Ybarra, Victoria Ybarra, Brayden Guzman, Aaria Guzman and Elena Guzman; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents and husband, David Randall Simmons. Visitation will be held Saturday, March 7, 2020, 1 PM at First Baptist Church, 408 N. Gonzales St. Cuero, TX 77954. Memorial Services will follow at 2 PM with Dr. Glenn Robertson officiating. Memorial Contributions may be made to First Baptist Church. You may sign the guestbook or send condolences at www.freundfuneralhome.com. Freund Funeral Home, 361.275.2343.
