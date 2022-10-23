Mary “Sue” Brown
BLOOMINGTON — Mary “Sue” Brown of Bloomington, Texas born October 23, 1938 went to be with her Lord and Savior October 8, 2022. Sue was born in Shreveport, Louisiana to William and Sallie Evans. She attended school in Dubberly, Louisiana though the eleventh grade. She married William “Tink” Brown in 1955 and moved to Texas where she graduated from Palacios High School. After graduation, they moved to Bloomington Texas and Sue then moved to Victoria in 2009 after her husband’s sudden death in 2008.
Sue was preceded in death by her husband, parents, three sisters and four brothers. She is survived by her son Bill and his wife Laurie, grandchildren Kelsey, Whitney, Caitlin and one great granddaughter Amaya.
Sue was a homemaker who enjoyed volunteer work and served over thirteen years at DeTar Hospital. She also enjoyed her volunteer time at Crown Hospice. She was a long-standing member of First Baptist Church in Bloomington.
Tink and Sue enjoyed traveling and spent several months a year in Branson, MO after Tink’s retirement. There they volunteered and worked at several theaters including the Welk Theater where they made a host of friends from across the United States and enjoyed entertaining family and friends.
Sue’s health began to decline in 2021 due to arterial dementia. She was then moved to a memory care facility in Llano, TX to be with her son and daughter-in-law. Solaris Hospice was brought in to provide care in her final days. Sue’s final written words were “And in order to have the last word, I say thank you for everything Bill and Laurie. Love you much, Mom.”
A graveside memorial will be held at Hawley Cemetery, Blessing Texas on October 27 at 10:30 a.m. A reception to celebrate her life will be held at the Blessing Hotel after the memorial. In lieu of flowers, the family is asking donations be made to Llano’s Solaris Hospice or to the hospice entity of your choice.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.