MARY R. SUNIGA VICTORIA - Mary R. Suniga, 61, of Victoria, passed away Oct. 9, 2019. She was born to Frank Rivera and Amy Rodriguez. Mary is survived by her parents, daughters Kimberly Oleksy (Carlos), Kerry Lopez (Juan) and her sons Terry, and Jerry Oleksy (Vicky). She is also survived by her sister Linda Robles and her brothers Ray and Frank Rivera Jr. (Alexandra), 12 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her sister Rosemary Rivera and granddaughter Julianna Oleksy. Visitation will be held at Heaven's Gate Chapel Fri. Oct. 11, 2019 from 1 pm to 6:30 pm with a prayer service to start at 6:30. Services will be on Sat. Oct. 12, 2019 at Heavens Gate Chapel at 10 am with burial following immediately at Resurrection Cemetery. Under the direction of Heavens Gate Funeral Home, 361-573-2777.

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.