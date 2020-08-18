Mary T. Garcia, 83, was born on May 29, 1937 in Victoria, Texas and was called up to be with her Lord and Savior on August 10, 2020 in The Woodlands, Texas. Mary was a loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother, great great grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend. She is preceded in death by her parents, Julian G. Trevino and Victoria M. Trevino; her husband, Ralph R. Garcia; her son, Ralph T. Garcia; her sisters, Lydia Buentello and Ramona Trevino.
Mary is survived by her siblings; Julian Trevino Jr, Dorothy (Joe) Perez, Pat Saenz, and Margaret (Joe) Flores, her daughters; Diane Garcia and Delia Estrada, her grandchildren; Joseph Garcia, Jacob Garcia, Anina (Alejandro) Rincon, Roxanne (Eris) Lovos, Adam R. Sanchez Jr., Marvin (Jessica) Michum, Isaac (Jessica) Michum, her great grandchildren; Megan Garcia, Christian Garcia, Alejandro Rincon Jr., Adriana Rincon, Anysia Rincon, Andrea Rincon, Parker Edward Michum, Oliver William Michum, Isaac Parker Jr,. Joseph Edward Michum, Eris Angelo Lovos, Arissa Nicole Lovos, and Erisson Nikolai Lovos, her great great grandchildren; Robert Aaron Garcia, Lily Grace Sparkman, Oliver George Notz, and Emelyn Notz. As well as many nieces, nephews, and friends that will cherish her memory.
Mary was devoted to her Catholic faith going to Mexico, Spain, and various countries to assist priests in sharing God’s word. She also volunteered ministry at Ben Taub Hospital with the now deceased Father Joe. Her kind heart touched everyone she knew. She retired from HISD after over 20 years of service, 13 of those years she was secretary for Eastwood Academy High School, and was “Employee of the Month” for all of HISD. Mary’s memory, strength, hard work, and wisdom will be carried on for many generations to come. We love and miss you dearly Momo.
Visitations will be held on Thursday, August 20, 2020 at 10AM, mass will begin at 12PM at Compean Funeral Home in Houston, TX. Burial will be at Forest Park Lawndale Cemetery in Houston, TX at 2PM
