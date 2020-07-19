MARY TRISKA EL CAMPO - Mary Margaret Roeder Triska, of El Campo, passed July 18, 2020 at the age of 95. She was born on May 4, 1925 in Shiner to the late John and Mary Pavlas Roeder. Mary was a retired funeral director and former owner of Triska Funeral Home. She was a member of St. Philip the Apostle Catholic Church, Catholic Daughters of America Court #1374, K.J.Z.T., American Legion Ladies Auxiliary and the Czech Heritage Society. She is survived by her children, Carol Vacca and husband Herman of Houston, Jimmie Triska and wife Ceci of El Campo, Bob Triska and wife Annette of Houston, Marilyn Mahoney and husband Jack of Plano, Chris Triska and wife Tami of El Campo, Janice Danklefs and husband Kenny of Garwood, L.J. Triska and wife Debbie of Hawaii and Lori Heuring and husband Jason of Houston; grandchildren, Jeremy Triska and wife Katie, Jonathan Vacca and wife Jennifer, Jennifer Vacca, Desiree Birdsong and Garrett Charkalis, Joseph Vacca, Ryan Mahoney and Amber Lewis, Zoe Triska and Nicholas Ciarelli, Kristen Saunders and husband Scott, Jared Triska and wife Dana, Jacob Triska and Elizabeth McCord, T.J. Danklefs and wife Mary, Rob Mahoney and fiance Elizabeth Tsai, Kelsey McClellan and husband Elijah, Kai Triska, Helena Triska, Tori Triska, Hannah Heuring and Leo Heuring; great-grandchildren, Anna Birdsong, Holden and Ella Triska, Iris, Adalie and Theo Saunders, Ben Danklefs, Oliver Triska and Livvy McClellan and loving caregivers, Anita Martinez, Dolly Martinez and Gloria Torres. Mary was preceded in death by her parents; husband of 53 years, Leo J. Triska; sister, Victoria Janak and brother, Ben Roeder. Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Monday, July 20 at Triska Funeral Home. A private mass and burial will be held with the family. A memorial mass will be held at a later date. Memorial donations in memory of Mary may be made to St. Philip School, St. Philip Catholic Church and Houston Hospice - El Campo. Condolences may be left online at www.triskafuneralhome.com Triska Funeral Home, El Campo, 979-543-3681.
