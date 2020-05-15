MARY MORRIS WILKES VICTORIA - Mary Morris Wilkes, 86, passed away peacefully on May 8, 2020. Mary was born on May 23, 1933 in Harlingen, TX to the late James and Virginia Morris. She graduated from Patti Welder High School and married her high school sweetheart, the late Charles Allen Wilkes on December 20, 1952. They were happily married for 64 years. Mary was a Christian and a member of Grace Community Bible Church. Mary, along with Charlie, was a loving and caring foster parent. Mary was a kind and soft-hearted person, besides helping the less fortunate, she also took special care of all the animals she boarded at the C.A.W. Kennels in Mission Valley. She loved to bowl, keep score at the kids' softball games, play dominoes, go dancing, travel around Texas with her husband, and keep in touch with her friends. Mary and her late husband, Charlie, settled down in their home on the Guadalupe River where they spent the last years of their lives. Survivors are her daughters, Pamela (Gilmar) de Queiroz, Kim Higdon, Janice (Doug) Bartels, 8 grandchildren, 3 great grandchildren, and 1 sister. In addition to her parents, Mary is preceded in death by her husband, Charles Allen Wilkes (November 20, 2016); her son, Charles Matthew Wilkes, one brother, and one granddaughter. Graveside services will be Saturday, May 16, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Memory Gardens Cemetery, with Pastor Bill Pass, officiating. Memorial donations in Mary's memory are requested to be sent to Grace Community Bible Church of Victoria, 201 Glascow St., Victoria, TX 77904 We would like to thank the staff at Dornburg Center of Compassion in-patient facility for their excellent and caring attitude during these sorrowful last days. Grace Memorial Chapel will follow the minimum recommended health protocols in accordance with Governor Greg Abbott's issued Executive Order No. GA-18 relating to COVID-19. To leave a comforting message, or to share a fond memory, please visit www.gracefuneralhome.net.
