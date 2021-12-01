Marya Angelica Beard
PORT LAVACA — Marya Angelica Alderete Beard, 35, of Port Lavaca, passed away on Tuesday, November 23, 2021. She was born in Port Lavaca to Rev. Jesse and Angie Alderete on May 21, 1986. After graduating from Calhoun High School in 2004, Marya married her best friend, Simon Beard, and served as a proud and supportive Air Force spouse. The light of Marya’s life was their son, Simon, Jr., and she devoted herself fully to Junior’s interests, activities, and milestones. She enjoyed organizing the details of Junior’s birthday parties, and she loved to travel. Last summer, Marya and Simon celebrated their 17-year wedding anniversary with a trip to Hawaii, and they also explored Colorado as a family. Marya was very close with her parents, and her Momo and Popo. She enjoyed spending time with family, sharing meals with them, and listening to their stories. Marya was known by her friends and family as thoughtful, loyal, generous, and approachable. She never met a stranger. She was easy to love, and continues to be difficult to lose.
Marya contributed to many community programs, and will be gravely missed by members of The First Baptist Church of Port Lavaca, Calhoun County 4-H, Calhoun County Little League, Upward Basketball, and the students and staff of JR Elementary.
On Thursday, December 2, from 4 to 5 p.m., Marya’s family will gather for a family visitation at Richardson-Colonial in Port Lavaca. A public visitation and service will follow from 5 to 8 p.m. On Friday, December 3, at 2 p.m., there will be a funeral service at The First Baptist Church of Port Lavaca. A graveside service will follow at Greenlawn Cemetery in Port Lavaca. Pallbearers are Ross Rodriguez, Clint Kendall, Justin M. Fry, Mark Mendoza, Adam Beard, and Tyrone Harris. Honorary Pallbearers are Noah and Jacob Alderete.
Marya was a loving wife, mother, daughter, granddaughter, sister, aunt, and friend. She is survived by her husband, Simon, and son, Simon, Jr; her parents, Rev. Jesse and Angie Alderete; her brother, James (Kristy) Alderete; her nephews, Noah and Jacob; her niece, Avigail, and her grandparents, Robert and Tomosa Rodriguez. She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Rev. Jesse and Marya Alderete.
