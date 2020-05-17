MARYELLEN S. WEBER AUSTIN - Mary Ellen Sapsky Weber, 80, formerly of Port Lavaca, Texas passed away on May 14, 2020 in Austin, Texas. She was born in Galveston, Texas, on August 4, 1939 to George and Louise Sapsky. She graduated from Galveston Ball High School in 1957. In 1960, she completed her studies in X-ray Technology at the University of Texas Medical Branch, John Sealy Hospital in Galveston. She was employed as an X-ray Technician at Citizens Hospital in Victoria until she married Vincent J. Weber in 1963. They relocated to Port Lavaca and were blessed with five children. She returned to her field of study and worked at Champ Traylor Medical Hospital (now Memorial Medical Center) in Port Lavaca for fifteen years as an X-ray Technician. She is survived by: son Stephen Weber and wife Lisa of San Antonio; daughter Sally Hsieh and husband John of Boston, MA; son David Weber and wife Jennifer Stretcher of Victoria; son Charles Weber of Austin; son James Weber and wife Melissa of Pasadena; sister Sylvia Sapsky of Lubbock; brother George Sapsky and wife Ruby of Texas City; and grandchildren Cameron Weber, Addie Lamb, Taylor Lamb, Grayson Weber, and Cayden Weber. She was preceded in death by her husband Vincent, her parents, and brother Raymond Sapsky. A private service will be held for family. The family appreciates your thoughts and prayers. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Salem Lutheran Church in Port Lavaca.
