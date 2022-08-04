MATILDE JARDON-RIVERO
INEZ — Matilde Jardon Rivero, age 94, died peacefully at her home in Inez, Texas on Tuesday, July 26th, 2022. She was born after World War I in Xinzo de Limia, Galicia, Spain, emigrated to Venezuela, then relocated to south Texas, where she has lived for nearly twenty years. She is survived by her daughter, Anabel Torres-Mondolfi of Inez, Texas, her son, Victor Emilio Torres, of Cary, North Carolina, her son-in-law, Paul Mondolfi, of Inez, Texas, her daughter-in-law, Ruth Dobson-Torres, of Cary, North Carolina, and her granddaughters, Ana Isabel Torres, Ruth Nicole Mondolfi, and Maria Jose Torres. She is also survived by her inseparable canine companion, and love of her life, Chistorra, with whom she shared daily walks, fabulous international travel, Michelin star restaurant outings and nightly bedtime tuck-ins. There are innumerable others that she loved dearly and equally considered family. She will be cremated and then laid to rest with her husband, Emilio Torres Alonso, in Gondomar, Galicia, Spain in a private family ceremony at a future date. We will cherish our memories of her warmth of spirit, her passion for cooking that extended well into her 90s, her boundless energy and ability to outpace even the youngest of us, her tenderness and adoration of all creatures big and small, her unbridled vanity combined with utter grace and humility, and her natural ability to make every single person she met feel loved beyond words. She was a force to be reckoned with, but most of all, her kindness and patience with even those undeserving of it was unparalleled. She defined love, unconditional love…a term often utilized, but infrequently fulfilled. Family, friends, even acquaintances sought her out in the toughest of times because she was the safest, most trusted of places to land. Her absence will be felt in our family, and her wide circle of friends in perpetuity. If there has ever been a truly saintly person in our lives, it was undoubtedly, Matilde.

