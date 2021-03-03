Matthew Paul Cuellar
PORT LAVACA — Matthew Paul Cuellar, 42, passed away February 13, 2021, with his family at his side. Family and friends will gather for a memorial rosary, Saturday, March 6th at 11:00AM and mass at 11:30AM at Our Lady of the Gulf Catholic Church in Port Lavaca. Burial will follow at Greenlawn Cemetery. His brother, Marcus Cuellar will serve as pallbearer.
Matthew was born November 15, 1978 in Victoria County to William Leon and Victoria Annette Jurasek Cuellar. He attended and graduated from Calhoun High School in 1997. Matthew loved music, singing, camping, and fishing. Matthew was a part of the “Songsters Choir” at Calhoun High School from 1996-1997. He had a beautiful tenor voice and loved to sing with his group at different competitions and events. Matthew recently moved back to Port Lavaca after living in California for 23 years. Matthew attended Sierra College. He was a member of the catholic church.
Matthew is survived by his parents, WM Leon, and Vicki Cuellar; brother, Marcus Cuellar and his wife, Adrienne; nephew, WM Brooks of Katy; along with many cousins, uncles, and aunts. Matthew will be truly missed.
Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net.
