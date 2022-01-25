MATTIE MCADAMS
CARPENTER
GOLIAD — Mattie McAdams Carpenter of Goliad, Tx. passed away on Wednesday, January 19, 2022 at the age of 71 years old. She was born March 16, 1950, in Victoria, Tx. to the late Abe McAdams and Neva Billo McAdams.
In addition to her parents, Mattie was preceded in death by her brothers Avery McAdams and Jamie Ray McAdams.
Mattie is survived by her two sons, Chad (Gaylynn) Diebel, and Brent Diebel; siblings Bob (Judy) McAdams, Lea (Richard) Fossati, Marlon McAdams, sister-in-law Sharon McAdams; grandchildren Dalton Sturm, Jayden Diebel, Grant Diebel, and Brayden Diebel; her loving dog, Lucky, and many nieces and nephews.
Mattie Nell grew up in Schroeder, Texas and loved the outdoors. Her favorite hobby was fishing, and she enjoyed sitting by the water any chance she could get. She could name any kind of bird you saw, took many “shortcuts” while driving that ended up longer than any trip should be, and loved watching her grandsons play sports. Mattie was also known to enjoy a good cup of coffee in the mornings and a nice glass of scotch and water in the evening. If there was a dance, she’d be on the dance floor as often as she could, preferably with one her sons or grandsons. She never missed a chance to go on a cruise, and to be around all her family that she loved so dearly. Mattie is at peace now on her Eternal Cruise.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, January 29th, 2022, at 11 am at St. Luke’s Evangelical Church, 11547 FM-622 in Schroeder, Texas.
