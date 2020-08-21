Mattie McGilbray, age 90, of Houston entered into rest on Thursday, August 6, 2020. She was born September 17, 1929 in Cheapside, TX to the late Matt Washington and Gertrude Stewart.
She is survived by her brother Brewster Washington, and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, Mattie is preceded in death by her husband Fred McGilbray, her brother Olee Washington, her sisters Clara Taylor, Eloise Daily, Ernesteen Battles, Willie Mae Allen and Gladys Washington.
A graveside service will be held on Saturday, August 22, 2020 beginning at 11:00 a.m. at Hillside Cemetery, Cuero, TX, with Rev. Lawrence Roy, officiating, and Rev. Marcellus Wesley. To leave a comforting message, or to share a fond memory, please visit www.gracefunerahome.net. Mask Required at Graveside Service.
